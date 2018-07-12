Mountain Valley News

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The mortgage from Renee Parker a/k/a Cynthia Renee Parker, hereafter called Mortgagor, executed to Citizens Bank & Trust, Inc. dated 4-1-15, recorded in Mortgage Book 2091, page 34, in the Probate Office of DeKalb County, Alabama, is in default and the indebtedness secured therein has become due in full.

Citizens Bank & Trust, Inc., under the power of sale contained in the mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main door of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, on the 6th day of August, 2018, within the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate:

Tract 1:

All that certain tract of land situated South of a dirt county road and West of Shilow (aka Shiloh) Road in the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 2 South, Range 10 East, Huntsville Meridian, County of DeKalb, State of Alabama, being field surveyed in accordance with that deed recorded in Deed Book 383, page 246-47 in the Office of the Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama, being bounded and described as follows: Commence at the SW corner of said forty; thence run North 01 degree 18 minutes 36 seconds West along the West forty line for a distance of 1,287 feet to the South right of way of a dirt county road; thence run North 87 degrees 24 minutes 31 seconds East along said right of way for a distance of 388.99 feet to a point; thence run South 88 degrees 40 minutes 35 seconds East along said right of way for a distance of 79.18 feet to the West right of way Shilow (aka Shiloh) Road and the point of beginning; thence run South 19 degrees 22 minutes 14 seconds East along said right of way for a distance of 60.60 feet to a point; thence continue to run South 19 degrees 22 minutes 14 seconds East along said right of way for a distance of 56.77 feet to a point; thence run South 10 degrees 47 minutes 56 seconds East along said right of way for a distance of 32.63 feet to an iron pin set; thence run North 88 degrees 40 minutes 35 seconds West for a distance of 270.0 feet to an iron pin set; thence run North 19 degrees 05 minutes 19 seconds West for a distance of 137.29 feet to an iron pin set on the South right of way said dirt county road; thence run North 87 degrees 24 minutes 31 seconds East for a distance of 190.84 feet to a point; thence run South 88 degrees 40 minutes 35 seconds East along said right of way of 79.16 feet to the point of beginning, and containing 0.86 acres, according to a plat dated October 7, 1994, prepared by John M. Rungee, Alabama Registered Surveyor, No. 1008B and incorporated herein by reference.

Subject to easements, reservations and notations of said plat and of record.

Tract 2:

Beginning at the NW corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 31, Township 2 South, Range 10 East of the Huntsville Meridian and South 660 feet; thence run NE to a point on the East line of the West ½ of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 31, Township 2 South, Range 10 East which point is 358 feet South of the NE corner of said 20; thence run North along the East line to the NE corner of said 20; thence run West along the North line of said 20 to the point of beginning.

Less and except a square 210 feet by 210 feet out of the NW corner of said tract.

Also less and except: an acre out of the NE corner described in Deed Book 362, page 184.

Subject to a permanent non-exclusive easement described in the deed to Kevin Johnson in Deed Book 375, page 136. ?

The proceeds from this sale will be applied to the mortgage debt together with attorney fees and expenses of foreclosure.

NOTICE TO MORTGAGOR: Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs.

Terry Gillis

Attorney for Citizens Bank & Trust, Inc.

(256) 845-9800

Publish: July 12, 19 and 26, 2018.