Mountain Valley News

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Samuel Kulage Husband And Karen Fusco Wife to U.S. Bank. N.A. dated November 15, 2011; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3038208 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank. N.A. to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank. N.A., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in De Kalb County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 8th day of August, 2018 the following property, situated in De Kalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of DE KALB, State of AL and is described as follows: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER NW 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER SW 1/4 OF SECTION 15 TOWNSHIP 5 SOUTH, RANGE 9 EAST IN DEKALB COUNTY ALABAMA AND PROCEED NORTH 120 FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY ACRE TRACT TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH FOR A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET; THENCE SOUTH FOR A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1 ACRE MORE OR LESS. Tax/Parcel ID: 0905150000022000

Said property is commonly known as 646 County Road 673, Henagar, AL 35978.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Samuel Kulage and Karen Fusco or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK. N.A.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 973217

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.