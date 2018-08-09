STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Purchase Money Real Estate Mortgage executed by CHARLES WOOTEN and wife, BRENDA WOOTEN, the mortgagors, to THE CITIZENS BANK OF VALLEY HEAD, the mortgagee, which mortgage was recorded on June 14, 2013 in Mortgage Book 2014, Page 290 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama; and

AND DEFAULT CONTINUING, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of The Citizens Bank of Valley Head, proceed to sell on September 11, 2018, during the legal hours of sale; to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance door to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

Lot 15, Block 1, in the R.L. McGee Subdivision to the City of Fort Payne, Alabama of DeKalb County, Alabama. The above lot fronts one hundred feet on Sanders Avenue and extends back a depth of 140 feet. LESS AND EXCEPT the Westerly 55 feet of said lot. Subject to reservations in Deed Book 266, Page 589, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

***Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, L.L.C.

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE

NIKKI PARRISH SCOTT

P O BOX 680639 (35968)

411 ALABAMA

AVENUE SOUTHWEST

FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35967

(256) 845-7000

Publish:August 9, 2018; August 16, 2018; and August 23, 2018.

Mountain Valley News