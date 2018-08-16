STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by VIRGINIA FREEMAN, a single woman,toLIBERTY BANK, which mortgage is dated December 30, 2003 and which was recorded on December 31, 2003 in Mortgage Book 1183, Page 228 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama;

And default continuing, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of LIBERTY BANKproceed to sell on September 19, 2018 during the legal hours of sale, to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

All that part of the East ½ of the NW ¼ of Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the ½ inch rebar iron found at the Record Northwest corner of the SE ¼ of the NW ¼ of said section; thence North 89 degrees, 16 minutes, 12 seconds East a distance of 487.35 feet to an iron pin set on the Southerly right of way (80 foot) of DeKalb County Road #23 at the point of beginning. From said point of beginning, continue along said right of way the following chord bearings and distances: North 88 degrees 39 minutes 33 seconds East a distance of 67.25 feet; South 88 degrees 09 minutes 59 seconds East a distance of 57.64 feet; South 85 degrees 33 minutes 56 seconds East a distance of 54.40 feet; thence South 82 degrees 11 minutes 04 seconds East a distance of 20.70 feet to an iron pin set; thence leaving said right of way, South 05 degrees, 47 minutes, 13 seconds East a distance of 147.23 feet to an iron pin set; thence South 87 degrees 03 minutes 02 seconds West a distance of 71.62 feet to an iron pin set; thence South 02 degrees 53 minutes 13 seconds East a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence South 87 degrees 03 minutes 02 seconds West a distance of 120.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence North 06 degrees 05 minutes 14 seconds West a distance of 265.00 feet (passing through a ½ inch rebar iron found at 55.00 feet) to the point of beginning, containing 1.00 acre, more or less, less and except any easements or rights of way, and being a portion of the East ½ of the NW ¼ of Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama.

Together with all existing or subsequently erected or affixed buildings, improvements and fixtures; all easements, rights of way, and appurtenances; and all water, water rights, watercourses and ditch rights relating to the real property.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

***Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, LLC Attorneys for Mortgagee

/s/Nikki P. Scott

NIKKI P. SCOTT (SCO 029)

411 Alabama Avenue,

Southwest

Fort Payne, Alabama 35967 Tel: (256) 845-7000

/ Fax: (256) 845-6333

Publish: August 16, August 23, and August 30, 2018.