STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by TIMOTHY W. MAY and wife, LISA M. MAY, on the 13th day of May 2008, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Mortgage Book 1545, Page 73, in the office of the Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Fort Payne, DeKalb County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on September 11, 2018, the following described real and personal property situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land located in the S 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 7 East, Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at a post found at the purported location of the Southeast corner of said S 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4; thence N 00°00’47” W 260.08 feet to an iron set at a fence, the point of beginning for the property herein described; thence S 88°17’20” W 398.07 feet, passing through an iron set at the East right of way of County Road 193 at 372.83 feet, to the center of said road; thence along and with the center of said road N 04°18’38” E 195.76 feet; thence along and with the center of said road N 06°53’19” W 205.33 feet; thence S 89°41’38” E 401.95 feet, passing through an iron set at the East right of way of said road at 25.78 feet, to an iron set at a fence; thence S 00°52’22” E 385.07 feet along and with said fence to the true point of beginning. Subject to the right of way for County Road 193. Description taken from that survey prepared by David L. Musick, AL Reg. No. 20893, dated April 19, 2008.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2008 Clayton manufactured home, Serial No. CAP022590TNAB, permanently attached thereto; together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Robin E. Pate

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Publish: August 16, August 23 and August 30, 2018.