NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DE KALB

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Aaron Timms Husband And Carlotta Timms Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Renasant Bank its successors and assigns dated January 14, 2016; said mortgage being recorded in Book 2128, Page 105, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank by assignment recorded in Deed Book 489, Page 2978 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Renasant Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in De Kalb County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 19th day of September, 2018 the following property, situated in De Kalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot Number 1 in Block B of the Second Extension of the Valley View Acres Subdivision, according to a plat of record in Plat Book 5, Page 197, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama, and run in a Northerly direction with the Easterly line of said lot 175 feet; thence in a Northwesterly direction to a point on the Northerly line 210 feet West of the Northeast corner of said lot; thence in a Southerly direction 237 feet and to the Southerly line of Lot Number 1; thence in an Easterly direction 210 feet to the Point of Beginning. The above-described tract of land being a portion of Lot Number 1 in Block B of the Second Extension to the Valley View Acres Subdivision in DeKalb County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 169 County Road 832, Flat Rock, AL 35966.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Aaron Timms and Carlotta Timms or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

RENASANT BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 960818

Mountain Valley News

08/23/2018,08/30/2018, 09/06/2018

