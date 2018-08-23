NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DE KALB

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Floyd Stanberry, Jr Husband And Ernestine Stanberry Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Generation Mortgage Company its successors and assigns dated June 23, 2011; said mortgage being recorded in Book 1699, Page 224, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2017-2, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not individually, but solely as trustee to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2017-2, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not individually, but solely as trustee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in De Kalb County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 28th day of September, 2018 the following property, situated in De Kalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE LAND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DE KALB, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 1 IN BLOCK 1 OF BRIARWOOD ESTATES SUBDIVISION TO THE TOWN OF RAINSVILLE, DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 6 AT PAGE 9, OFFICE OF JUDGE OF PROBATE, DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA. PARCEL NUMBER(S): 16-06-24-0-002-020.000

Said property is commonly known as 153 Tucker Rd, Rainsville, AL 35986.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Floyd Stanberry, Jr and Ernestine Stanberry or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

NATIONSTAR HECM ACQUISITION TRUST 2017-2, WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT INDIVIDUALLY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 958918

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Mountain Valley News

08/23/2018,08/30/2018,

09/06/2018

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.