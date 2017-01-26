STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by OMAR ABRAJAN LEYVA AND WIFE, MAGGIE A. ABRAJAN to JERRY RICHEY AND WIFE, PEGGY RICHEY, which mortgage is dated June 27, 2012, and which was recorded on January 19, 2017 in Mortgage Book 2178, Page 101 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama; and default continuing, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of JERRY RICHEY AND WIFE, PEGGY RICHEY, proceed to sell on February 24, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

Commencing at an existing railroad spike marking the Northwest corner of the NW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 10 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Fort Payne, DeKalb County, Alabama. Run S 00 degrees 48 minutes 36 seconds E with the West boundary line of said NW ¼ of the SE ¼ for 450.00 feet to an existing iron pin; thence leaving said West boundary line run N 89 degrees 32 minutes 25 seconds E for 167.00 feet to an existing iron pin; thence run S 01 degrees 25 minutes 07 seconds W for 256.74 feet to an existing iron pin for a point of beginning.

Thence run S 65 degrees 03 minutes 20 seconds E for 136.73 feet to a ½ inch iron pin set (Croft CA-0179-LS); thence run S 01 degrees 00 minutes 23 seconds W for 171.71 feet to an iron pin set; thence run N 88 degrees 35 minutes 05 seconds W for 139.72 feet to an existing iron pin; thence run N 04 degrees 44 minutes 15 seconds E for 226.67 feet and to the point of beginning.

Said property lying in the NW ¼ for the SE ¼ of Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 10 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Fort Payne, and DeKalb County, Alabama. Containing 0.61 acres, more or less.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said Mortgages, together with the costs of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, L.L.C. ATTORNEYS

FOR MORTGAGEE

NIKKI PARRISH SCOTT 411 ALABAMA

AVENUE SOUTH P O BOX 680639 FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35968 (256) 845-7000

Publish: January 26, 2017; February 2, 2017; and February 9, 2017.

Mountain Valley News