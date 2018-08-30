NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DE KALB

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jerry D. Hodge Married And Janet Denise Hodge Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. its successors and assigns dated January 20, 2006; said mortgage being recorded in Book 1361, Page 89, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. in Instrument 3043127 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama.

The undersigned, SunTrust Bank successor by merger to SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in De Kalb County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 26th day of September, 2018 the following property, situated in De Kalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at the northeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 3 South, Range 10 East, run South 00°50’ East 330.0 feet; thence South 89°20’ West 999.37 feet for a point of beginning; thence South 00°50’ East 791.8 feet to the point in the center of a paved public road; thence along said road North 85°42’ West 25.1 feet; thence North 00°50’ West 240.0 feet; thence North 85°42’ West 74.9 feet; thence North 11°03’ West 551.3 feet; thence North 89°20’ East 200.0 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2 acres, more or less, and being a portion of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 3 South, Range 10 East in DeKalb County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1672 County Road 141, Flat Rock, AL 35966.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Jerry D. Hodge and Janet Denise Hodge or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

SUNTRUST BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 963018

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Mountain Valley News

08/30/2018,09/06/2018,09/13/2018

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.