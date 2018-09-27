STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by JASON MCCULLOUGH and CRYSTAL R. MCCULLOUGH to FIRST SOUTHERN STATE BANK, which mortgage is dated December 5, 2016, and which was recorded on December 20, 2016 in Mortgage Book 2173, Page 335 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama; and default continuing, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of FIRST SOUTHERN STATE BANK, proceed to sell on October 29, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

Lot 10 in Block H of the Rainbow Subdivision to Rainsville, Alabama, according to a plat or survey of the same which is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, which is hereby incorporated into and made a part of this description.

Together with all and singular all the improvements, tenements, hereditaments, rights, members, privileges, and appurtenances thereunto belonging, or in any way appertaining, including all buildings, fences, trees and timber thereon.

The property address is 151 ADAMS AVENUE, RAINSVILLE, AL 35986.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

*** Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, L.L.C.

ATTORNEYS

FOR MORTGAGEE

NIKKI PARRISH SCOTT

P O BOX 680639 (35968)

411 ALABAMA AVENUE SOUTHWEST

FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35967

(256) 845-7000

Publish:

September 27, 2018; October 4, 2018; and October 11, 2018.

Mountain Valley News