STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by VIRGINIA FREEMAN, a single woman; and BARBARA FREEMAN, a single woman,toLIBERTY BANK, which mortgage is dated May 11, 2005 and which was recorded on May 26, 2005 in Mortgage Book 1298, Page 24 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama;

And default continuing, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of LIBERTY BANKproceed to sell on September 19, 2018 during the legal hours of sale, to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

All that part of the East ½ of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a ½ “ rebar iron found at the Southwest corner of the SE ¼ of the NW ¼ of said section; thence North 01 deg. 37’ 20” West a distance of 1276.86 feet to aniron pin set on the Southerly right-of-way (80’) of DeKalb County Road #23; thence along said right-of-way. North 83 deg. 03’ 27” East a distance of 279.17 feet to a ½ “ rebar iron found: thence leaving said right-­of-way, South 06 deg. 10’ 16” East a distance of 209.79 feet to ½ “ rebar iron found; thence North 83 deg. 51’ 02” East a distance of 209.69 feet to ½ “ rebar iron found; thence South 06 deg. 05’ 14” East a distance 55.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence North 87 deg. 03’ 02” East a distance of 120.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence North 02 deg. 53’ 13” West a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence North 87 deg. 03’ 02” East a distance of 71.62 feet to an iron pin set; thence North 05 deg, 47’ 13” West a distance of 147.23 feet to an iron pin set on the Southerly right-of-way of said DeKalb County Road #23; thence along said right-of-way, the following chord bearings and distances: South 82 deg. 11’ 04” East a distance of 36.18 feet; South 79 deg. 34’ 27” East a distance of 58.28 feet: South 76 deg. 30’ 04” East a distance of 55.54 feet; South 73 deg. 18’ 19” East a distance of 14.66 feet to an iron pin set; thence leaving said right-of-way, South 11 deg. 52’ 29” West a distance of 264.90 feet to an iron pin set; thence South 87 deg. 03’ 02” West a distance of 273.24 feet to an iron pin set; thence South 02 deg. 22’ 09” West a distance of 865.29 feet (passing through a reference Iron pin set at 765.29) to a point; thence North 89 deg. 47’ 13” West a distance of 49.79 feet to an iron pin set; thence South a 01 deg. 36’ 53” East a distance of 650.41 feet to an iron pin set; thence South 61 deg. 37’ 08” West a distance of 450.18 feet to a ½ “ rebar iron found; thence North 01 deg. 36’ 14” West a distance of 709.20 feet to a point of beginning, containing 19.99 acres, more or less, less and except any easements or rights-of way, and being a portion of the NE ¼ of the NW ¼, the SE ¼ of the NW ¼ and the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama.

Being subject to a ingress/egress/utility easement, twenty (20’) feet in width, lying ten (10’) feet either side of the following described centerline: Beginning at an iron pin set, on the Southerly right-of-way of DeKalb County Road # 23, at the Northwest corner of the above described property; thence along said right-of-way, a chord bearing and distance of North 83 deg. 03’ 27” East and 10.04 feet to the centerline of said twenty foot easement; thence leaving said right-of-­way and along said centerline, South 01 deg. 37’ 20” East a distance of 1121.34 feet; thence South 89 deg. 47’ 13” East a distance of 441.81 feet to the terminus of said easement.

Together with all existing or subsequently erected or affixed buildings, improvements and fixtures; all easements, rights of way, and appurtenances; and all water, water rights, watercourses and ditch rights relating to the real property.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

NOTE:

The property described in the mortgage referenced above as “Tract I,” which is 0.61 acres, was previously released from the mortgage by a Partial Release recorded on April 17, 2013 in Mortgage Book 393, page 294.

***The foreclosure sale was postponed on September 19, 2018, and was continued from September 19, 2018 and will be held on October 19, 2018 between the legal hours of sale.

***Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, LLC Attorneys for Mortgagee

NIKKI P. SCOTT (SCO 029)

411 Alabama Avenue, Southwest

Fort Payne,Alabama 35967

Tel: (256) 845-7000 / Fax: (256) 845-6333

Publish: September 27, 2018

Mountain Valley News