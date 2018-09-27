STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Liberty Bank by Carmen Shane Roden, and wife, Wendy R. Roden, which mortgage is dated June 13, 2014, and which was recorded on July 8, 2014 in Mortgage Book 2060, Page 204 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama; and

Default continuing, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of LIBERTY BANK proceed to sell on October 29, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

Lots No. 1 in Block No. 1 in the Collins Addition to the Town of Collinsville, Alabama, said lot measuring 75 feet x 150 feet and situated in Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 7 East, DeKalb County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the intersection of the South line of Main Street and the East line of Grand Avenue in the Town of Collinsville, Alabama, run Southwesterly along the East line of Grand Avenue 200 feet for a point of beginning; thence at a right angle to Grand Avenue run Southeasterly 150 feet; thence 90 degrees run Northwesterly 150 feet and to the East line of Grand Avenue; thence along said East line of Grand Avenue Northeasterly for 75 feet to the point of beginning.

Together with all affixed buildings, improvements and fixtures, and all easements and appurtenances relating to the real property.

The property is located at 464 North Grand Ave., Collinsville, AL 35961.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, L.L.C.

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE

NIKKI PARRISH SCOTT

411 ALABAMA AVENUE SOUTH

P O BOX 680639

FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35968

(256) 845-7000

Publish: September 27, October 4 and October 11, 2018.

Mountain Valley News