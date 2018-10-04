STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness owed by Pride Welding, Inc., which debt was secured by that certain Real Estate Accommodation Mortgage executed by the mortgagors, Randy Carson and wife, Cathy Carson, to The Citizens Bank of Valley Head, the mortgagee, which mortgage was executed on December 21, 2004, and which was recorded on March 17, 2008 in Mortgage Book 1528, Page 223 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama;

AND DEFAULT CONTINUING, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said Real Estate Accommodation Mortgage, I will, on behalf of The Citizens Bank of Valley Head, proceed to sell on November 5, 2018, during the legal hours of sale; to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

COMMENCING at a point on the South line of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 18, Township 5 South, Range 10 East where the Easterly right of way line of County Road #751 crosses the same, continue with said county road in a Northerly direction a distance of 250 feet to the point of beginning; (a steel stake 30 feet East of the centerline of County Road #751) thence East a distance of 170 feet to a steel stake; thence North 142 feet to a steel stake located 10 feet South of the centerline of Tommy Carson’s drive; thence East along said drive a distance of 575 feet to a steel stake located on the West boundary of Inland Container Co., also being the East line of the above described 40 acre tract; thence South 114.2 feet to a steel stake; thence West a distance of 565 feet to a steel stake; thence North 135 feet to a steel stake; thence West 170 feet to a point 30 feet South of the point of beginning on the right of way of County Road #751; thence north along said right of way 30 feet to the point of beginning.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

***Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, L.L.C.

ATTORNEYS

FOR MORTGAGEE

NIKKI PARRISH SCOTT

P O BOX 680639 (35968)

411 ALABAMA AVENUE SOUTHWEST

FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35967

(256) 845-7000

Publish: October 4, 11 and 18, 2018.