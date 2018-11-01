NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tim Hosch and Penny Hosch to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Worthington Mortgage Group, Inc., on December 16, 2003, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, at MTG 1181, Page 273; and subsequently transferred to JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; and subsequently transferred to Specialized Loan Servicing LLC; Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the DeKalb County Courthouse, in Fort Payne, Alabama, on December 12, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at the NE corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 34, Township 6 S, Range 6 E of the Huntsville Meridian and run S along the forty line 995.7 feet; thence run S 89 deg 58` W 262.5 feet; thence run N 995.7 feet to a point on the N line of said quarter-quarter; thence run N 89 deg 5` E 262.5 feet to the point of beginning and containing 6.0 acres.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Publish: November 1, November 8 and November 15, 2018.

Mountain Valley News