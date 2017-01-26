NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DE KALB

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Rosanna Jane Barnhill Wife And Tristan Barnhill Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Countrywide Bank, N.A. dated October 20, 2005; said mortgage being recorded in Book 1345, Page 300 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 402, Page 251 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in De Kalb County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 21st day of February, 2017 the following property, situated in De Kalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot #19 of the Eastview Subdivision in Dekalb County, Alabama, a plat of said subdivision being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Dekalb County, Alabama in Plat Book 6, Page 187.

Said property is commonly known as 1917 Hickory DR. N.E., Fort Payne, AL 35967.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Rosanna Jane Barnhill and Tristan Barnhill or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 9217

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Publish:

Mountain Valley News

01/26/2017, 02/02/2017, and 02/09/2017