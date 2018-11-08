STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by HELEN FREEMAN, a single woman,to LIBERTY BANK, which mortgage is dated October 16, 2013 and which was recorded on October 18, 2013 in Mortgage Book 2032, Page 262 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama; October 17, 2013 in Instrument 3393358, page 6 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama

And default continuing, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of LIBERTY BANK proceed to sell on DECEMBER 7, 2018 during the legal hours of sale, to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

Commence at the Southeast corner of the SW ¼ of the NE ¼ South 76 deg 44’ 35” West 1032.84 feet to an existing fence corner; North 41 deg 07’ 42” West 497 feet to County Road #345 (60 feet right of way) centerline in the forty West line; North 00 deg 21’ 50” East 535 feet along forty West line to beginning point; continue North 00 deg 21’ 50” East 246.92 feet; South 61 deg 36’ 13” East 533.19 feet to road centerline; South 41 deg 12’ 07” West 179.74 feet along centerline; North 58 deg 48’ 54” West 105 feet; North 71 deg 66’ 14” West 276.60 feet to beginning point; containing 2 acres more or less, SW ¼ of NE ¼, Section 34, Township 9 South, Range 6 East, DeKalb County, Alabama; subject to road right of way on Southeast property side.

Together with all rights, easements, appurtenances, royalties, mineral rights, oil and gas rights, all water and riparian rights, wells, ditches and water stock and all existing and future improvements, structures, fixtures, and replacements that may now, or at any time in the future, be part of the real estate described (all referred to as Property) This security interest will remain in effect until the Secured Debts and all underlying agreements have been terminated in writing by lender.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

***Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

NIKKI P. SCOTT

(SCO 029)

411 Alabama Avenue, Southwest

Fort Payne,

Alabama 35967

Tel: (256) 845-7000 /

Fax: (256) 845-6333

Publish:

November 8th, November 15th, and November 22nd 2018.

Mountain Valley News