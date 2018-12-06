NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DE KALB

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Debra S. Steward A/K/A Debra Steward Wife And Jerry E. Steward Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Lexim Mortgage LLC dated February 17, 2006; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 200600212034 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to REO Trust 2017-RPL1 by assignment recorded in Deed Book 488, Page 3891 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama.

The undersigned, REO Trust 2017-RPL1, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in De Kalb County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 3rd day of January, 2019 the following property, situated in De Kalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

One Acre, more or less, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 23, Township 6 South, Range 9 East; thence North 2’ 00’ West 391.5 feet to the West right of way of a paved public road and a point of beginning; thence continue North 2’ 00’ West 53.0 feet; thence North 56’ 43’ West 216.2 feet; thence North 37’ 59’ east 187.0 feet; thence South 52’ 01’ West 250.0 feet to the West right of way of the above described road; thence along said right of way 210.0 feet to the point of beginning; being a portion of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and also a portion of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, all in Section 23, Township 6 South, Range 9 East.

Said property is commonly known as 5906 Gault Ave N, Fort Payne, AL 35967.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Debra S. Steward a/k/a Debra Steward and Jerry E. Steward or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

REO TRUST 2017-RPL1

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 963318

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Publish:

Mountain Valley News

12/06/2018, 12/13/2018, &

12/20/2018

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.