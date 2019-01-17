STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, on August 15, 1994, WADE MURDOCK and wife, MELINDA MURDOCK, did execute and deliver unto RICKEY McGEE a mortgage on certain real estate hereinafter described, said mortgage being recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 682 at Page 169.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the debt secured by said mortgage; and the undersigned has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by the said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage; and

NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction to the highest bidder on the front steps of the DeKalb County courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, within the legal hours of sale, on February 7, 2019, the property embraced in said mortgage and further particularly described therein as follows:

Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 in Block 8 of Campbell’s First Subdivision to Fyffe, Alabama, as shown by a plat of said subdivision of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, to which reference is hereby made for a more particular description of the property.

All being situated in DeKalb County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made subject to any unpaid ad valorem taxes and to any existing legal defects, recorded or unrecorded.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing said mortgage. The proceeds will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage.

Rickey McGee,

Mortgagor

Publish: 1/17/2019, 1/24/2019, 1/31/2019.

Mountain Valley News