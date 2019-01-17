STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY.

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage, executed by WILLIAM TYLER, TERESA TYLER and BRIAN TYLER to W.B. GREEN ESTATE, LLC, on the 25th day of February, 2015, said mortgage being recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 2087 at page 29 et seq., the undersigned W.B. GREEN ESTATE, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door of the DeKalb County Courthouse on:

Tuesday, February 12, 2019,

during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 12 and 13 of Dawson Acres as recorded in Plat Book 7, Slide 219, Page 349 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Said lands are located in the West Half (W1/2) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section 6 and in the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section 7, all in Township 8 South, Range 7 East, DeKalb County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

ALBERT L. SHUMAKER

ATTORNEY FOR W.B. GREEN ESTATE, LLC, MORTGAGEE

/s/Albert L. Shumaker

270 East Main Street

Centre, AL 35960 (256)927-5581

Publish: January 17, 2019; January 24, 2019 and January 31, 2019.

Mountain Valley News