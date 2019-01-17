STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE

NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by GERALD PRAGIT, a single man, to LIBERTY BANK, which mortgage is dated July 17, 2017 and which was recorded on August 8, 2017 in Mortgage Book 2206, Page 85 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama;

And default continuing, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of LIBERTY BANK proceed to sell on February 20, 2019 during the legal hours of sale, to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

Beginning at a ¾ inch solid marking the Southwest corner of the Northwest ¼ – Northeast ¼, Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 6 East; thence along the West line of said forty North 01 degree, 23 minutes, 20 second West 177.79 feet to a ½ inch capped rebar (LS #21183); thence leaving said forty line North 51 degrees, 05 minutes, 15 seconds East 628.34 feet to a ½ inch capped rebar (LS #21183) on the Southwestern R/W of DeKalb County Road #20 (80 foot R/W); thence along said R/W South 38 degrees, 40 minutes, 32 seconds East 190.00 feet to a ½ inch capped rebar (LS #21183); thence said R/W South 51 degrees, 05 minutes, 15 seconds West 764.44 feet to a ½ inch capped rebar (LS #21183) on the South line of said forty; thence along said forty line South 89 degrees, 40 minutes, 28 seconds West 78.65 feet to the point of beginning, containing 3.00 acres, more or less.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

***Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, LLC Attorneys for Mortgagee

/s/Nikki P. Scott NIKKI P. SCOTT

(SCO 029) 411 Alabama Avenue, Southwest

Fort Payne, Alabama 35967

Tel: (256) 845-7000 / Fax: (256) 845-6333

Publish: January 17, 2019; January 24, 2019; and January 31, 2019.

Mountain Valley News