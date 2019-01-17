STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE

NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lavon Norris, an unmarried man, to Liberty Bank, which mortgage is dated April 28, 2012, and which was recorded on May 16, 2012 in Mortgage Book 1780, Page 318 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama;

And default continuing, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of LIBERTY BANK proceed to sell on February 20, 2019 during the legal hours of sale, to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

A parcel of land being a part of Lot #5 of the Oak Hill Road Farmettes, as recorded in Plat Book 6, Page 213 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a point being the intersection of a paved County Road, known as County Highway # 34, with the Westerly ROW line of a County Chert Road, known as Wolf Run Road; thence run South 08 deg 00 minutes West with the Westerly ROW line of said County Road, a distance of 451.6 feet to a point, also being the point beginning; thence North 86 deg 03 minutes West a distance of 112.26 feet; thence South 09 deg 41 minutes West a distance of 360.8 feet; thence South 86 deg 03 minutes East a distance of 122.7 feet to a point on the Westerly ROW line of said County Chert Road; thence North 08 deg 00 minutes East along said ROW a distance of 360.0 feet to a point, also being the point of beginning.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

***Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, LLC Attorneys for Mortgagee

/s/Nikki P. Scott NIKKI P. SCOTT

(SCO 029) 411 Alabama Avenue,

Southwest Fort Payne, Alabama 35967

Tel: (256) 845-7000 / Fax: (256) 845-6333

Publish: January 17, 2019; January 24, 2019; and January 31, 2019.

Mountain Valley News