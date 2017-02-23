NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

?

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kelly Ray Dobbins, and Wife Sherry Weldon, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on February 7, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama, at Book MTG 1275, Page 59; and subsequently transferred and assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in Trust for the registered holders of Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R3; Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in Trust for the registered holders of Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R3, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the De Kalb County Courthouse, in De Kalb, Alabama, on 02/23/2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in De Kalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCE AT AN EXISTING PINCH PIPE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 IN SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH, RANGE 9 EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA AND RUN SOUTH, ALONG THE WEST LIEN THEREOF, 683.19 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD # 159 (50` ROW); THENCE RUN S 81 DEGREES 25 MIN 31 SEC. E, LEAVING SAID WEST LINE AND ALONG SAID NORTH EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, 210.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE UN S 78 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 15 SECONDS E, ALONG SAID NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, 164.57 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A 20.00 FOOT ROAD; THENCE RUN N 25 DEGREES, 55 MINUTES 55 SECONDS E, ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, 266.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN N 64 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 32 SECONDS W, LEAVING SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, 307.18 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE UN SOUTH, PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY, 337.63 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 IN SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH, RANGE 9 EAST, DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA AND CONTAINS 1.56 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in Trust for the registered holders of Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R3Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205 970 2233

THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO 03/14/2017 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET OUT ABOVE

Publish: February 23, 2017.

Mountain Valley News