STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by ROYCE LEE JOHNSON and APRIL R. JOHNSON AKA APRIL JOHNSTON, a married couple, and JACOB SCOTT CLICK, a single person, on the 1st day of September 2017, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Mortgage Book 2212, Page 55, and re-recorded in Mortgage Book 2232 at Page 11962, in the office of the Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Fort Payne, DeKalb County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 27, 2019, the following described real and personal property situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that part of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 5 East, DeKalb County, Alabama, beginning at a point which is North 02°45’30” West along the quarter-quarter line 570.24 feet from the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 35; thence from the point of beginning North 02°45’30” West 750 feet, more or less, to a point on the North boundary of the South half of said Section 35; thence along said half-section Eastwardly 2694 feet, more or less, to a point on the centerline of Kilpatrick Road; thence along said centerline South 17°47’07” East 388.67 feet to a point, which is the point of true beginning; thence continuing along said centerline from the point of true beginning South 26°45’ East 434 feet; thence North 87°33’02.5” East 685.65 feet; thence North 05°07’05.9” West 370.44 feet; thence South 89°20’21.5” West 847.4 feet to the point of true beginning.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2017 CMH manufactured home, Serial No. CS2021679TNAB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Robin E. Pate

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Publish: January 31, February 7 and February 14, 2019.