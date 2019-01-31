FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by HELLEN C. RIVAS, a married woman as her sole and separate property, as Mortgagor(s) to REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE as Mortgagee, dated the 6th day of February, 2014, and recorded in Book Instrument No. 3061187, Book 2043, Page 178, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 27th day of February, 2019, in the city of Fort Payne, at the front door of the Court House of DeKalb County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of DeKalb, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot #B-10 & B-11 of the Barkley and Stout Subdivision in accordance with Plat recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama. Which said property is lying and being in Section 3, Township 7, Range 9 East of DeKalb County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C. Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616 (251) 338-1300

Publish:

January 31, February 7, and February 14, 2019.

Mountain Valley News