NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles B Horton and Patsy A Horton, husband and wife, to AmSouth Bank, on February 25, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, at Mortgage Book 1193, Pg 32; Regions Bank Successor by Merger with AmSouth Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the DeKalb County Courthouse, in Fort Payne, Alabama, on April 5, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

The North ten (10) feet of lot Seventeen (17), all of lot Eighteen (18) and the South Thirty-eight (38) feet of lot Nineteen (19) in Block Number Eight (8) of the little and Hatch Addition to the City of Fort Payne, Al, a plat of which is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank Successor by Merger with AmSouth Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

PUBLICATION DATES: March 16, 2017, March 23, 2017, March 30, 2017

NEWSPAPER:

Mountain Valley News