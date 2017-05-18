NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Pamela Cardwell, a single woman, to AmSouth Bank, on April 23, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, at Book 1210, Page 71; and subsequently transferred to Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation; and subsequently transferred to Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC; Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the DeKalb County Courthouse, in Fort Payne, Alabama, on June 14, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

The north east fourth of the south west fourth of Section 22, Township 5 South, Range 10 East, less two (2) acres in the north east corner being reserved, also a strip of land 10 feet wide and about 100 yards to wet weather spring, being 38 acres more or less and situated in DeKalb County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Publish: May 18, 2017; May 25, 2017 and June 1, 2017.

Mountain Valley News