Help Wanted

By
Mountain Valley News
-
0
12

Tri County Group Home is now taking applications for 2 Full time/Part Time nursing positions. This job will be every other weekend. If you are interested please apply in person at 868 Co. Rd. 529 Scottsboro, Al 35768. Please bring with you your current ID, social security card or birth certificate, high school diploma and current nursing license.
If you have any questions please call 256-259-4987.

wide3

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.