Help Wanted

Director DeKalb Ambulance Service
Requirements:(NREMT-P) National Registry, Alabama Paramedic license, Healthcare Provider CPR, EVOC, Valid Driver’s License, clean driving record, NAEMD certification, Associate’s Degree.
Duties & Responsibilities:
·Oversee operation for maintenance of a competent ambulance service
·Initiate a program of public relations
·Maintain & incorporate staff compensation, work hours & benefits package in accordance with State & Federal regulations
·Maintain communications with Federal, State, & Local officials
·Represent ambulance service at the regional EMS event/meetings
·Choose staff & delegate authority on various projects & assignments
·Maintain system of asset management, inventory & loss/damage for equipment in conjunction with the Deputy Director and the Director of Finance
·Create & administer budget with the Deputy Director and the Director of Finance
·Perform any task assigned by the DeKalb County Hospital Association (DCHA)
·Oversee, maintain & revise policies & procedures as needed or directed
·Other duties as specified by the DCHA
Salary: Dependent on qualifications
Deadline for submission is October 18, 2017
Send Resume/Vita:DeKalb County Hospital Association Director ApplicationP.O Box 680643Fort Payne, AL 35968
Publish: October 5 and October 12, 2017.