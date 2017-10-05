Help Wanted

Director DeKalb Ambulance Service

Requirements:(NREMT-P) National Registry, Alabama Paramedic license, Healthcare Provider CPR, EVOC, Valid Driver’s License, clean driving record, NAEMD certification, Associate’s Degree.

Duties & Responsibilities:

·Oversee operation for maintenance of a competent ambulance service

·Initiate a program of public relations

·Maintain & incorporate staff compensation, work hours & benefits package in accordance with State & Federal regulations

·Maintain communications with Federal, State, & Local officials

·Represent ambulance service at the regional EMS event/meetings

·Choose staff & delegate authority on various projects & assignments

·Maintain system of asset management, inventory & loss/damage for equipment in conjunction with the Deputy Director and the Director of Finance

·Create & administer budget with the Deputy Director and the Director of Finance

·Perform any task assigned by the DeKalb County Hospital Association (DCHA)

·Oversee, maintain & revise policies & procedures as needed or directed

·Other duties as specified by the DCHA

Salary: Dependent on qualifications

Deadline for submission is October 18, 2017

Send Resume/Vita:DeKalb County Hospital Association Director ApplicationP.O Box 680643Fort Payne, AL 35968

Publish: October 5 and October 12, 2017.