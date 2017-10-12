Tri County Group Home is now taking applications for 2 Full time/Part Time nursing positions. This job will be every other weekend. If you are interested please apply in person at 868 Co. Rd. 529 Scottsboro, Al 35768. Please bring with you your current ID, social security card or birth certificate, high school diploma and current nursing license.
If you have any questions please call 256-259-4987.
Help Wanted
Tri County Group Home is now taking applications for 2 Full time/Part Time nursing positions. This job will be every other weekend. If you are interested please apply in person at 868 Co. Rd. 529 Scottsboro, Al 35768. Please bring with you your current ID, social security card or birth certificate, high school diploma and current nursing license.