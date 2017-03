Tri County Group Homes is now taking applications for:

2 full time nursing positions

We are also taking applications for 1 on 1s.

Drug screen and background check is required.

Please bring your current ID, social security card or birth certificate

along with your diploma, GED or high school transcript to:

868 Co. Rd. 529 Scottsboro, AL 35768 or call 256-259-4987 if you have any questions..