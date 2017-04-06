IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-83

The Estate of

James Earl Bracewell,

an Incapacitated Person

Notice Of Guardianship Proceeding

Notice To: Billy R. Riddings, Hilda Carol Totheron, all other next of kin and other interested parties.

Please take notice that a Petition for Appointment of Guardian in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Melvin W. Dawson, Petitioner, and that the 31st day of May, 2017 at 9:30 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same in Suite 100 of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama. Pleaase be advised that if you intend to contest Melvin W. Dawson being appointed Guardian of James Earl Bracewell, you must file a written response with the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, a copy of your response with counsel for Petitioner, and appear at the above hearing.

Done this 29th day of March, 2017.

/s/Wm. Eric Colley

WM. Eric Colley (COL081)

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 681045

Fort Payne, AL 35968

Tel: (256)845-8101

Fax: (256)845-8103.

Publish: April 6, April 13 and April 20, 2017.

Mountain Valley News