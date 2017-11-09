IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: JU-2005-428.02

In The Matter of: K.B.A,

DOB: 1-5-2005

Notice

Notice of Petition seeking Termination of Parental Rights.

Petitioner: Charles Adams and Mary Adams.

Notice to: Christy Guffey (formerly Adams), the natural mother, whose whereabouts are unknown. A petition has been filed in this Court requesting that your parental rights to K.B.A., a child whose date of birth is January 5, 2005, be terminated. You must file an answer to said Petition to Terminate Parental Rights within fourteen (14) days from the date of last publication of this notice or a judgment by default may be rendered. Your answer is to be filed in the Juvenile Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, at the DeKalb County Courthouse.

David Killian,

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 680004

Fort Payne, AL 35968

256-845-4396

Publish: November 9, November 16, November 23 and November 30, 2017.

Mountain Valley News