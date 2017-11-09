IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
Cassie N. Millican,
Plaintiff
vs.
William E.Craig, Jr.,
Defendant
CASE NO:
JU-17-328.01
JU-07-226.04
JU-13-302.02
JU-13-303.02
JU-13-304.02
Order Of Publication
William E. Craig, Jr., take notice that on the 17th day of October, 2017, there was a Petition To Terminate Parental Rights filed in the above styled case by Cassie N. Millican, against you, William E. Craig, Jr., as a resident of the State of Alabama. You are hereby notified to file responsive pleading within thirty (30) days, or a default will be taken against you.
This 17th day of October, 2017.
/s/ Steve Whitmire,
Juvenile Court
Publish: November 9, November 16, November 23 and November 30, 2017.
Mountain Valley News