IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

Cassie N. Millican,

Plaintiff

vs.

William E.Craig, Jr.,

Defendant

CASE NO:

JU-17-328.01

JU-07-226.04

JU-13-302.02

JU-13-303.02

JU-13-304.02

Order Of Publication

William E. Craig, Jr., take notice that on the 17th day of October, 2017, there was a Petition To Terminate Parental Rights filed in the above styled case by Cassie N. Millican, against you, William E. Craig, Jr., as a resident of the State of Alabama. You are hereby notified to file responsive pleading within thirty (30) days, or a default will be taken against you.

This 17th day of October, 2017.

/s/ Steve Whitmire,

Juvenile Court

Publish: November 9, November 16, November 23 and November 30, 2017.

Mountain Valley News