In the Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama

TOWN OF FYFFE, ALABAMA, A municipal corporation,

Plaintiff,

V.

JOHN T. CAMPBELL and his heirs or devisees, if deceased; J.C. HIPP and his heirs or devisees, if deceased; DOT W. HIPP and her heirs or devisees, if deceased; FICTITIOUS PERSONS A, B, and C, being those persons, parties, corporations or other entities who claim any interest or encumbrance in or upon the subject property, and 0.37 ACRE LOCATED ON FIRST STREET IN THE CAMPBELL SECOND SUBDIVISON OF FYFFE, ALABAMA, AND AS FURTHER DESRIBED BELOW, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING ANY PRESENT, FUTURE, CONTINGENT, REMAINDER, OR OTHER INTEREST IN SAID LANDS,

Defendants.

Case No.: CV-2017-900272

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE TO: All those named and described above and all present owners of any part of the hereinafter described property, and their heirs or devisees, if deceased, or any persons claiming title to, interest in, or encumbrance upon the following described real estate:

BEGIN at a ½” iron pin found at the Easternmost corner of Lot 1, Block 2 in Campbell Second Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book 4, page 167, Probate Office, DeKalb County, Alabama; thence South 51 degrees 39 minutes 06 seconds West, along the Southeast line of said Lot 1 for a distance of 30. 42 feet to a ½” rebar set with orange plastic cap stamped “BENCHMARK CA754PLS”; thence South 36 degrees 29 minutes 39 seconds East, leaving said Southeast line for a distance of 55.00 feet to a ½” rebar set with orange plastic cap stamped “BENCHMARK CA754PLS”, (passing through a ½” iron pin found at a distance of 5.89 feet); thence South 51 degrees 30 minutes 23 seconds West for a distance of 117.55 feet to a ½” rebar set with orange plastic cap stamped “BENCHMARK CA754PLS” on the Northeast right-of-way line of First Street (50 feet right-of-way); thence North 38 degrees 30 minutes 20 seconds West along said right-of-way line for a distance of 119.79 feet to a ½” rebar set with orange plastic cap stamped “BENCHMARK CA754PLS” at the Westernmost corner of said Lot 1; thence North 51 degrees 30 minutes 23 seconds East, leaving said right-of-way line and along the Northwest line of said Lot 1 for a distance of 150.00 feet to an iron pin found with yellow plastic cap stamped “PHILLIPS 11568” at the Northernmost corner of said Lot 1; thence South 38 degrees 25 minutes 17 seconds East along the Northeast line of said Lot 1 for a distance of 64.90 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being Lot 1, Block 2 in Campbell Second Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book 4, page 167, Probate Office, DeKalb County, Alabama, and a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) in Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 East, DeKalb County, Alabama, and containing 0.37 acre, more or less.

THEREFORE, all persons claiming title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance upon or against said lands or any part of said lands are hereby given notice and directed to file an answer to the Verified Complaint of the Plaintiff by filing such with the undersigned Clerk and giving a copy to the Attorney for Plaintiff, by the 8th day of January, 2018, or otherwise default judgment may be taken and entered against them.

Pam Simpson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of DeKalb County,

Alabama

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

L. Jayson Carroll

Post Office Box 399

Rainsville, Alabama 35986

Publish: 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 2017.