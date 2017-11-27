IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2017-900264.00

BETTY SUE NELSON,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

The NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 6, Township 8 South, Range 8 East, DeKalb County, Alabama;

and being the property shown as DeKalb County

Revenue Commissioner’s Tax Parcel No.

27-03-06-0-000-006.000; HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF

JAMES HUGH MOORE, AND THEIR HEIRS OR DEVISEES, IF DECEASED,WHOSE IDENTITIES AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, AND ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY CLAIMING ANY PRESENT, FUTURE OR CONTINGENT, REMAINDER OR OTHER INTEREST IN THE

ABOVE-DESCRIBED LAND,

DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN DEFENDANTS

A Complaint has been filed in the Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, by Betty Sue Nelson seeking to have the Court quiet title to the real estate described above to her to declare that she is the fee simple title owner of the same, free and clear of the interest of any of the Defendants. Said Complaint alleges that Betty Sue Nelson’s husband, Roy J. Nelson, deceased, acquired the subject real estate by purchasing the same from the State of Alabama after it acquired the same at a tax sale in 1988, by assessing and paying taxes on this property since then and that her husband, before his death, and she since then, have been in open and adverse possession of the same continuously since acquiring said land.

Any persons having any claim to the subject land must plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the 16th day of January, 2018, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against them for the relief requested by the Plaintiff, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Pam Simpson,

Circuit Clerk, DeKalb County Courthouse

300 Grand Ave. S

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: November 23, November 30, December 7 and December 14, 2017.