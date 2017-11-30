IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-2056

In The Matter of

The Adoption of

T.C.S., a minor,

born on 8-10-2003.

Notice Of Adoption

Proceeding

Notice To: Charles Eward Shankles, father of T.C.S., address unknown.

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by David Cordell and Jane Cordell, Petitioners and that the 20th day of December, 2017 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the DeKalb County Probate Court in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioners, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court.

Done this the 13th day of November, 2017.

/s/ Patrick L. Tate

Attorney for Petitioners

P.O. Box 680593

Fort Payne AL 35968

Publish: November 30, December 7, December 14 and December 21, 2017.

Mountain Valley News