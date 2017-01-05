HEATHER N. FAIR,

PETITIONER

JEFF KELLY,

CO-PETITIONER

DOCKET NO: J34935

JENNIFER SHAE

HARDIN STONE

188 COUNTY ROAD 273

FYFFE, AL 35971

RESPONDENT

IN THE MATTER OF:

M. B. H; a child born to Jennifer Shae Hardin Stone and Douglas Matthew Hardin on 03/18/2000. A CHILD UNDER EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

ORDERS OF PUBLICATION

It appearing to the Court from the allegations of the Petition in this cause and that the whereabouts of the Respondent, Jennifer Shae Hardin Stone, are unknown and that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon her, and it is, therefore, Ordered that the Respondent be served by Publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Mountain Valley News a newspaper published in Rainsville, Alabama, with service in the Fyffe, AL area.

JENNIFER SHAE

HARDIN STONE

Heather N. Fair and Jeff Kelly have filed a Petition against you relative to custody of M. B. H.; a child born to Jennifer Shae Hardin Stone and Douglas Matthew Hardin on March 18, 2000, on the grounds that you have not provided for this child and other grounds. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are, therefore, ordered to respond by filing an Answer to the Petition filed against you. A copy of the Petition may be obtained at the office of the Juvenile Court for Carter County at Elizabethton, Tennessee, located at 900 E. Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, Tennessee, 37643. This notice will be published for four consecutive weeks. Your Answer must be filed within thirty (30) days after that. If no Answer is filed, a Default Judgment will be taken against you and a hearing will be heard regarding custody of the minor child.

Juvenile Court Judge

Attorney for Petitioner:

Gregory S. Norris

BPR#034373

116 South Main Street

Elizabethton, TN 37643

423-542-0081

Publish: January 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2017