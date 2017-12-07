IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: DR-2017-

900285

Dolores Andres Martin

Plaintiff

v.

Miguel Baltazar Baltazar

Defendant

Notice Of Divorce Action

Miguel Baltazar Baltazar, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Dolores Andres Martin’s complaint for divorce and other relief by the 28th day of January, 2018, or, thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No: DR-2017-900285, in the Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Done this the 29th day of November, 2017.

/s/ Pam Simpson

Circuit Court Clerk

Dana Grimes

Attorney for Plaintiff

Publish: December 7,

December 14, December 21 and December 28, 2017.

Mountain Valley News