IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: DR-2017-
900285
Dolores Andres Martin
Plaintiff
v.
Miguel Baltazar Baltazar
Defendant
Notice Of Divorce Action
Miguel Baltazar Baltazar, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Dolores Andres Martin’s complaint for divorce and other relief by the 28th day of January, 2018, or, thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No: DR-2017-900285, in the Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Done this the 29th day of November, 2017.
/s/ Pam Simpson
Circuit Court Clerk
Dana Grimes
Attorney for Plaintiff
Publish: December 7,
December 14, December 21 and December 28, 2017.
Mountain Valley News