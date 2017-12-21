IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

STATE OF ALABAMA

DEKALB COUNTY

PROBATE COURT CASE 2017-312, 2017

In The Matter of B.N.S.,

a minor child under the age of eighteen years

Notice Of Petition

To Change Name

Notice to:

Travis Shrader, father of B.N.S., address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition to Change Name in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Kerry and Shirl Monroe, Petitioners and that the 7th day of February, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the DeKalb County Probate Court in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

Done this the 15th day of December, 2017.

/s/ Dana Grimes

Attorney for Petitioners

P.O. Box 680988

Fort Payne, Alabama 35968

Publish: December 21, December 28, 2017, January 4 and January 11, 2018