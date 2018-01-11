IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

JU-17-371.02

In The Matter of: E.A.L.,

a child, born on 05/16/17.

Notice By Publication

This notice is given to the mother of the above-named minor child who was born to Mandy McWhorter. To the minor child’s mother, Mandy McWhorter, you must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights by the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources, within 14 day of February 1, 2018, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against you and your parental rights may be terminated in case nuber JU-17-371.02 in the Juvenile Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

This 2nd day of January, 2018.

/s/ Pam Simpson

Circuit Clerk

Publish: January 11, 2018; January 18, 2018; January 25, 2018 and ending on February 1, 2018.

Mountain Valley News