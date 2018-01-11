Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Legal

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Legal

    IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    JU-17-371.02

    In The Matter of: E.A.L.,
    a child, born on 05/16/17.

    Notice By Publication

    This notice is given to the mother of the above-named minor child who was born to Mandy McWhorter. To the minor child’s mother, Mandy McWhorter, you must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights by the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources, within 14 day of February 1, 2018, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against you and your parental rights may be terminated in case nuber JU-17-371.02 in the Juvenile Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
    This 2nd day of January, 2018.

    /s/ Pam Simpson
    Circuit Clerk

    Publish: January 11, 2018; January 18, 2018; January 25, 2018 and ending on February 1, 2018.

    Mountain Valley News

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like