Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-02

The Estate of

Billy Joe Greathouse,

an Incapacitated Person.

Notice of Guardianship

Preceeding

Notice To: Betty Ann Carter, all other next of kin and other interested parties.

Please take notice that a Petition for Appointment of Guardian in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Melvin W. Dawson, Petitioner, and that the 8th day of February, 2018 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same in Suite 100 of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest Melvin W. Dawson being appointed Guardian of Billy Joe Greathouse, you must file a written response with the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, a copy of your response with counsel for Petitioner and appear at the above hearing.

Done this 3rd day of January, 2018.

/s/ WM. Colley(COL081)

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 681045

Fort Payne, AL 35968

Tel: (256)845-8101

Publish: January 11, 18 and 25, 2018.