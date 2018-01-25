IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of A.G.H., DOB 8-06-14

CASE NO.: 2015-430.03

Order Of Publication

Notice To:

Sonya Nicole Hulsey, Mother of A.G.H., DOB: 8-06-14

You will take notice that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Petition for Adoption of A.G.H. born to Sonya Nicole Hulsey on 8-6-14 in Fort Payne, Alabama.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Petition to Adopt, you must file a written response within fourteen (14) day of the date of the last publication herein with Glenn A. Shedd, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, DeKalb County Courthouse, Fort Payne, Alabama.

Done this the 19th day of January, 2018.

Glenn A. Shedd

P.O. Box 681105

Fort Payne, AL 35968

/s/ Steven Whitmire,

Juvenile Judge

Publish: January 25, February 1, February 8, and February 15, 2018.

Mountain Valley News