Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Legal

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Legal

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-2003
    Notice Of Adoption Action

    To The UNKNOWN FATHER of K.N.Y., you must answer the Petition for Adoption filed by Timothy Charles Lowrey and Stephanie Nicole Yarbrough Lowrey, on or before the 1st day of May, 2018, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against you in Case Number 2018-2003 now pending in the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
    Done this 27th day of February, 2018.

    /s/ Gregory K. Price
    Gregory K. Price
    Attorney for the Petitioners
    116 W. Alabama Avenue, Suite B,
    Albertville, Alabama 35950
    (256)891-7979.
    Publish: March 8, March 15, March 22 and March 29, 2018.

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like