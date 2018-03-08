Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-2003

Notice Of Adoption Action

To The UNKNOWN FATHER of K.N.Y., you must answer the Petition for Adoption filed by Timothy Charles Lowrey and Stephanie Nicole Yarbrough Lowrey, on or before the 1st day of May, 2018, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against you in Case Number 2018-2003 now pending in the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Done this 27th day of February, 2018.

/s/ Gregory K. Price

Gregory K. Price

Attorney for the Petitioners

116 W. Alabama Avenue, Suite B,

Albertville, Alabama 35950

(256)891-7979.

Publish: March 8, March 15, March 22 and March 29, 2018.