Mountain Valley News

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: JU-17-371.03

In The Matter of:

E.A.L., a child, born on 05/16/17.

Notice By Publication

This notice is given to the mother of the above-named minor child who was born to Mandy McWhorter. To the minor child’s mother, Mandy McWhorter, you must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights by the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources, within 14 days of April 5, 2018, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against you and your parental rights may be terminated in Case Number JU-17-371.03 in the Juvenile Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

This 7th day of March, 2018.

/s/ Pam Simpson,

Circuit Clerk

Publish: March 15, March 22, March 29 and April 5, 2018.