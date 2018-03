IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO:

CV-2009-000248.00

Mince, Jeanette

Plaintiff,

V.

Defendant,

Order

The Objection filed with this court on March 16, 2018 shall be transferred to 28-CV-2009-900101. The objections have already been set for a hearing, to wit: April 24, 2018.

Done this 19th day of March, 2018.

/s/ Shaunathan C. Bell

Circuit Judge

Publish: March 29, April 5, April 12 & April 19, 2018.

Mountain Valley News