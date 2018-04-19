Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Legal

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Legal

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-2014

    In The Matter Of
    The Adoption of:
    A.A.M.,
    D.O.B. 07-28-2014

    Notice Of Adoption
    Proceeding

    Notice to:
    Josh Garlinger, father of A.A.M., address unknown

    Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Tyler Mark Hamilton and Courtney Williams Hamilton, Petitioners and that the 19 day of June, 2018, at 9:30 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the DeKalb County Probate Court in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioners, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

    Done this the 10 day of April, 2018.

    Dana Grimes
    Attorney for Petitioners
    P.O. Box 680988
    Fort Payne, Alabama 35968

    Publish: April 19, April 26, May 3 and May 10, 2018.

    Mountain Valley News

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like