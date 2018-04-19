Legal
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-2014
In The Matter Of
The Adoption of:
A.A.M.,
D.O.B. 07-28-2014
Notice Of Adoption
Proceeding
Notice to:
Josh Garlinger, father of A.A.M., address unknown
Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Tyler Mark Hamilton and Courtney Williams Hamilton, Petitioners and that the 19 day of June, 2018, at 9:30 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the DeKalb County Probate Court in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioners, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.
Done this the 10 day of April, 2018.
Dana Grimes
Attorney for Petitioners
P.O. Box 680988
Fort Payne, Alabama 35968
Publish: April 19, April 26, May 3 and May 10, 2018.
Mountain Valley News