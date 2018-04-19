IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-2014

In The Matter Of

The Adoption of:

A.A.M.,

D.O.B. 07-28-2014

Notice Of Adoption

Proceeding

Notice to:

Josh Garlinger, father of A.A.M., address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Tyler Mark Hamilton and Courtney Williams Hamilton, Petitioners and that the 19 day of June, 2018, at 9:30 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the DeKalb County Probate Court in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioners, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

Done this the 10 day of April, 2018.

Dana Grimes

Attorney for Petitioners

P.O. Box 680988

Fort Payne, Alabama 35968

Publish: April 19, April 26, May 3 and May 10, 2018.

Mountain Valley News