Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Legal

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Legal

    IN THE
    JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB
    COUNTY,
    ALABAMA

    In The Matter Of:
    B.G.Z., II,
    DOB 01-18-2007

    Case No: JU-2018-50.01

    Notice Of Custody
    Action

    Beth Ann Blackwell, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer John Robert Haynes’ petition for custody and other relief by the 31st day of May, 2018 or, thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No: JU-2018-50.01 in the Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
    Done this the 17 day of April,

    /s/ Pam Simpson,
    Circuit Court Clerk

    /s/ Dana Grimes
    Attorney
    for Petitioner

    Publish: April 26, May 3, May 10 and May 17, 2018

    Mountain Valley News

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like