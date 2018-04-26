IN THE

JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB

COUNTY,

ALABAMA

In The Matter Of:

B.G.Z., II,

DOB 01-18-2007

Case No: JU-2018-50.01

Notice Of Custody

Action

Beth Ann Blackwell, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer John Robert Haynes’ petition for custody and other relief by the 31st day of May, 2018 or, thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No: JU-2018-50.01 in the Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Done this the 17 day of April,

/s/ Pam Simpson,

Circuit Court Clerk

/s/ Dana Grimes

Attorney

for Petitioner

Publish: April 26, May 3, May 10 and May 17, 2018

Mountain Valley News