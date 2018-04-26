Legal
IN THE
JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB
COUNTY,
ALABAMA
In The Matter Of:
B.G.Z., II,
DOB 01-18-2007
Case No: JU-2018-50.01
Notice Of Custody
Action
Beth Ann Blackwell, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer John Robert Haynes’ petition for custody and other relief by the 31st day of May, 2018 or, thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No: JU-2018-50.01 in the Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Done this the 17 day of April,
/s/ Pam Simpson,
Circuit Court Clerk
/s/ Dana Grimes
Attorney
for Petitioner
Publish: April 26, May 3, May 10 and May 17, 2018
Mountain Valley News