IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-14-900182.00

Estate of

Jimmy Ray Burt,

deceased

Notice Of Auction

Under and by virtue of a judgment in the above styled cause rendered by the Honorable Shaunathan Bell, Circuit Judge, the following house and real property shall be sold at public auction on Monday, June 18, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the front steps of the DeKalb County Court House to the best, highest and last bidder, subject to any terms and conditions as may be announced prior to the auction:

Lots 11 and 12, Block 21, Cave Addition to the City of Fort Payne, Alabama and identified by the Revenue Commissioner of DeKalb County, Alabama as Parcel 23-04-17-2-003-005.00.

The house is located at 509 Lincoln Avenue SE, Fort Payne, Alabama 35967. A 10% earnest money deposit will be due on the day of the auction and the balance due within 30 days after court confirmation of the sale and final approval to close.

You may arrange to view the interior of the house the week of June 11, 2018 by contacting Chris Burt 256-630-2683. For more information you may contact: David Dodd 256-845-5932.

Done this 1st day of May, 2018.

/s/ Pam Simpson

Circuit Clerk

Publish: May 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2018.

Mountain Valley News