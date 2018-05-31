Mountain Valley News

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: DR-2017-900262

Michela Jacinto Tomas

Plaintiff,

vs.

Mario Bautista

Defendant.

Notice Mario Bautista Of Divorce Action

Notice To Mario Bautista, the defendant and wife of the above-named plaintiff, whose whereabouts are unknown, you must answer the Complaint for Divorce and other relief by July 21, 2018, which shall be (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. If you fail to timely file an answer, a judgment of default may be rendered against you in DR-2017-900262, Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Said notice being published on 05/31/2018, 06/07/2018, 06/14/2018 and 06/21/2018 in the Mountian Valley News

This the 23 day of May, 2018.

/s/ Pam Simpson

Circuit Court Clerk

Robert T. Ray

Attorney for

Michela Jacinto Tomas

200 Alabama Ave. SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967