Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Legal

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Legal

    IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: DR-2017-900262

    Michela Jacinto Tomas

    Plaintiff,

    vs.

    Mario Bautista

    Defendant.

    Notice Mario Bautista Of Divorce Action

    Notice To Mario Bautista, the defendant and wife of the above-named plaintiff, whose whereabouts are unknown, you must answer the Complaint for Divorce and other relief by July 21, 2018, which shall be (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. If you fail to timely file an answer, a judgment of default may be rendered against you in DR-2017-900262, Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
    Said notice being published on 05/31/2018, 06/07/2018, 06/14/2018 and 06/21/2018 in the Mountian Valley News
    This the 23 day of May, 2018.

    /s/ Pam Simpson
    Circuit Court Clerk

    Robert T. Ray
    Attorney for
    Michela Jacinto Tomas
    200 Alabama Ave. SW
    Fort Payne, AL 35967

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like