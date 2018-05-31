Mountain Valley News

Legal
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: DR-2017-900262
Michela Jacinto Tomas
Plaintiff,
vs.
Mario Bautista
Defendant.
Notice Mario Bautista Of Divorce Action
Notice To Mario Bautista, the defendant and wife of the above-named plaintiff, whose whereabouts are unknown, you must answer the Complaint for Divorce and other relief by July 21, 2018, which shall be (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. If you fail to timely file an answer, a judgment of default may be rendered against you in DR-2017-900262, Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Said notice being published on 05/31/2018, 06/07/2018, 06/14/2018 and 06/21/2018 in the Mountian Valley News
This the 23 day of May, 2018.
/s/ Pam Simpson
Circuit Court Clerk
Robert T. Ray
Attorney for
Michela Jacinto Tomas
200 Alabama Ave. SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967