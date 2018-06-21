Mountain Valley News

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER:

DR-2018-900070.00

Tracy B. Haney,

Plaintiff,

VS.

Luther R. Regan,

Defendant,

Motion For Service

By Publication

Comes now the Plaintiff, Tracy B. Haney, and would petition this Honorable Court to allow publication for service in the above styled cause and would move the Court to Order notice of her Complaint For Divorce by publication for service to the Defendant, Luther R. Regan, pursuant to Rule 4.3 Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure. The Plaintiff avers that the Defendant is avoiding service that the address of the Defendant is unknown.

This motion is supported by Exhibit A, attached hereto of your Plaintiff and also filed this date is affidavit of her attorney, Robert D. Beck, as to said motion.

Beck & Beck, P.C.

/s/Robert D. Beck, BEC010

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 680066

Fort Payne, AL 35968

(256)845-1691.

Publish: June 21, June 28, July 5 and July 12, 2018.