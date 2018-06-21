Mountain Valley News

    Legal

    IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NUMBER:
    DR-2018-900070.00

    Tracy B. Haney,
    Plaintiff,

    VS.

    Luther R. Regan,
    Defendant,

    Motion For Service
    By Publication

    Comes now the Plaintiff, Tracy B. Haney, and would petition this Honorable Court to allow publication for service in the above styled cause and would move the Court to Order notice of her Complaint For Divorce by publication for service to the Defendant, Luther R. Regan, pursuant to Rule 4.3 Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure. The Plaintiff avers that the Defendant is avoiding service that the address of the Defendant is unknown.
    This motion is supported by Exhibit A, attached hereto of your Plaintiff and also filed this date is affidavit of her attorney, Robert D. Beck, as to said motion.

    Beck & Beck, P.C.
    /s/Robert D. Beck, BEC010
    Attorney for Plaintiff
    P.O. Box 680066
    Fort Payne, AL 35968
    (256)845-1691.

    Publish: June 21, June 28, July 5 and July 12, 2018.

